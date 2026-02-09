Residents raise health concerns at Northeast Houston apartment complex

The Brief Residents of Drysdale Village Apartments are reporting severe infestations of rats and roaches alongside the smell of raw sewage and persistent mold. Civil rights activist Dr. Candice Matthews is intervening on behalf of families, claiming these unsanitary conditions have plagued the complex for years. Property management says they are currently working with pest control, but it remains unclear when long-term repairs for structural and sewage issues will be completed.



Residents at the Drysdale Village Apartments along Mesa Road say they are living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, reporting ongoing issues with rodents, roaches, mold, and the smell of raw sewage.

"Ratatouille-type rats": Activists call for action

What we know:

Civil and Human Rights activist Dr. Candice Matthews held a press conference at the complex after residents reached out to her for help. Matthews says she spoke with multiple families, including HUD-assisted residents, who told her the problems have persisted for years.

"What I’ve seen is rats. Huge, Stuart Little, Ratatouille-type rats," Matthews said. "I’ve seen roaches, and right now we are smelling raw sewage. This is unacceptable for people to be living like this."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Matthews said residents are fearful of retaliation and have been hesitant to speak out. She says she has submitted intakes on behalf of families and came to the property to personally document the conditions.

"They are human beings. They shouldn’t have to live like this," Matthews said. "That’s why we are going to shine a light, expose it, and get action for these people."

Inside the complex's living conditions

What they're saying:

Takoira Kelly, who lives at the complex with her mother and siblings, says despite keeping their apartment clean, they continue to struggle with pests.

"We’re mostly dealing with roaches and mice. I’m afraid of them creatures. I can’t even go into the kitchen without seeing a cockroach," Kelly said.

Another resident, Joeann Arbor, says she has lived at the complex since August 2025 and pays about $900 a month in rent, with water bills sometimes reaching $60. She says rat and roach infestations have been a constant issue.

"Rats are real, real bad," Arbor said. "I got a lot of rats."

Arbor added that while management attempted temporary fixes, the problem keeps returning.

Health Department regulations

Dig deeper:

Fox 26 was present at the press conference and spoke with residents about their concerns. During the visit, the smell of raw sewage was noticeable in parts of the complex.

The property manager told Matthews they are working with a pest control company to address the infestation.

According to the City of Houston, there are no active 311 complaints currently associated with Drysdale Village Apartments. However, three complaints have been filed over the past two years:

Timeline:

March 25, 2024: Complaint regarding mold concerns, a ceiling fan not working, and ventilation issues. These were addressed and resolved by March 28, 2024.

March 18, 2025: Complaint about roof deterioration caused by a leak. An investigator visited on March 26, 2025, and the resident confirmed the issue had been corrected.

April 24, 2025: A complaint was received but could not be investigated because the individual was not the leaseholder.

The Houston Health Department says if rodent infestations are observed, property management is required to use a licensed pest control provider. While the department does not conduct mold testing, investigators will require repairs if water intrusion, leaks, or structural deficiencies are found.

Officials say property owners can be issued a Notice of Violation and given a deadline to correct issues. Failure to comply may result in citations and continued follow-up inspections.

Residents say they hope bringing attention to the situation will finally lead to long-term solutions.