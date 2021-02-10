Arctic blast is coming to southeast Texas: What you need to know

article

An arctic blast is pushing through the U.S. and moving into southeast Texas on Friday with temperatures getting colder through the weekend, so Valentine’s Day doesn’t look like it’ll be warming many hearts this year.

Some areas will see temperatures drop to freezing by Saturday night.

Temperatures will then drop further from Sunday and through Monday with some areas seeing lows in the 20s.

A possible winter storm will affect Texas, including the greater Houston area, on Monday, Feb 15.

There is increased confidence for winter precipitation like freezing rain, sleet, and snow Sunday night into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecast uncertainty remains on the possibility of winter precipitation towards the middle of next week.

Monday evening looks to be the coldest night of the upcoming stretch, with most spots dropping into the teens to lower 20s. The stretch of below-freezing temperatures is likely to continue through next Wednesday.

We run the risk of experiencing a hard freeze area-wide. This could be a significant freeze; one we haven’t seen in years.

The last major freeze in Houston was Jan. 16-18, 2018, when the low temperatures dropped to 25, 19, and 21 degrees, respectively.

Long periods of below-freezing weather can be hazardous for people and animals. It can also cause water pipes to freeze and burst.

The roadways on Monday could be potentially dangerous, so be cautious and drive safely.