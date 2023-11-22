A woman has been charged with the murder of her mother after she was found with severe strangulation injuries, officials say.

Suzette Kefauver, 59, was accused of killing her 80-year-old mother Vivian Kefauver, who she was the primary caretaker of, on Friday in Harris County. Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the home in the 13300 block of Forest Knoll Drive and found Vivian unresponsive with signs of trauma.

The mother was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Authorities say Vivian was a victim of homicide and had severe injuries related to strangulation.

According to court documents, Suzette claims her mother was sitting on the couch drinking a shake when she left the living room, and when she returned, her 80-year-old mother was sitting on the floor leaning back on the sofa.

Suzette alleged she attempted to lift her mother up by grabbing her neck and pulling her up to lift her several times for several minutes. The woman then says she attempted to lift her mother with a gait belt.

Court records state Suzette made unsolicited statements which she was not asked to give such as saying the bruises on her mother were not from abuse. she did not hurt her "momma", and they did not get into an argument.

Suzette Annette Kefauver

The 59-year-old went to her neighbor's house to ask for help, officials say, and the neighbor claimed when she went to the home, she believed the mother was not breathing. The neighbor told Suzette to call 911 multiple times, but she did not, so they attempted to lift the older woman with the belt again, but it did not work, documents say.

Suzette finally called authorities and when instructed by the operator to give CPR, Suzette didn't do it, so the neighbor attempted to do so, court records stated.

When EMS officials arrived on the scene, they told officials there were red marks and bruising on Vivian's neck, upper chest area, and arms.

Officials reportedly asked Suzette if she ever used the belt around her mother's neck, and she said no.

According to court records, a medical professional stated Vivian's neck was fractured and her spinal cord was severed. The professional also told officials they believed the gait belt was involved in making the ligature marks found on her neck.

Suzette was booked in Harris County jail and her bond was set to $1 million on Tuesday.