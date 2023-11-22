A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after they were hit by an SUV in parking lot in northwest Harris County, officials say.

The crash occurred shortly after noon in the 12100 block of Jones Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Authorities at the scene of a crash on Cypress N. Houston Road.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the man and the woman, believed to be in their early 70s, were backed into by an SUV as the vehicle was backing out of a parking spot.

The man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight with head injuries. Officials say the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance with possible shoulder and back injuries.