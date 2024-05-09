Authorities with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 are on the scene of an incident on Ella Boulevard.

According to officials, there is a heavy police presence in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard.

SUGGESTED: Houston McDonald's shooting: Attorney killed, suspect identified

Deputies responded to the location in reference to a five-month-old infant not breathing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Precinct 4)

The child was taken to the hospital by EMS in critical condition.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said an adult male has been detained in connection to the incident.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.