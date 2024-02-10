Harris County shooting: Man killed outside vehicle in Harris County, toddler was also inside

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Saturday, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred at the underpass at the 5200 block of Aldine Mail Rt and Eastex Freeway around 6 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Harris County crime: Authorities release body worn camera video after woman was shot in apartment

Gonzalez said on Saturday night during a news conference that a man got out of a Ford Explorer, approached a second vehicle, said to be a light-colored sedan, that was behind him, and the man began striking another man in the other vehicle.

Photo from the scene.

Gonzalez stated the man in the other vehicle grabbed a pistol, and shot at the male, striking and wounding him.

The man, who is said to be a 30-year-old Hispanic male, was wounded and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities said a 1-year-old toddler, possibly the victim's child, was inside the vehicle during the shooting. The toddler was said to be unharmed.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Gonzalez said a family member, who wasn't involved in the shooting, arrived at the scene and took the toddler to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The motive behind the shooting isn't clear at this time. Gonzalez said they're unsure if this could have been a road rage type incident or something else.

If you have any information on what happened, or you saw what happened, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.