Harris County crime: Authorities release body worn camera video after woman was shot in apartment

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released body worn camera video following an officer-involved shooting where a woman was shot in an apartment last week.

The incident occurred back on February 3, just before 2:15 a.m. at 90 Uvalde Road.

Authorities said they received a call that someone was inside their apartment.

Officials said deputies arrived minutes later to meet with the apartment tenant and a maintenance worker. The deputy on the scene was able to make sure the apartment was safe and secure. No intruder was found inside.

That’s when a second deputy arrived to assist, and another resident of a neighboring apartment approached the deputy and reported that someone had broken into another nearby second-floor apartment.

The deputies went to investigate the reported break in and they saw the front window screen removed, broken glass and the blinds raised near the front door. The deputies then knocked on the front door and announced their presence to the apartment.

One deputy reported that she saw a person approaching the door with a gun in her hand. That’s when the two deputies fired their weapons, wounding a woman inside the apartment.

In the video, you can see the two deputies fire multiple rounds into the apartment.

EMS was called, and the injured woman was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said it was later determined that the wounded woman was a guest of the apartment resident, and they had broken the window to get inside because they didn’t have a key with them.

Officials said that deputies located a handgun inside the apartment, near the entryway.

Authorities said no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. The Harris County District Attorney’s office is also conducting an independent investigation, which is said to be standard when a deputy uses potentially deadly force.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is also conducting an independent investigation. The results of that investigation will be presented to the Sheriff’s Administrative Disciplinary Committee to determine if the deputies’ actions were in accordance with departmental policies and procedures.

All evidence gathered in the investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for presentation to an independent grand jury, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.