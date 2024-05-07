A Mexican national Angel Reyes Isidro, also known as Angel Reyes or Lucas Isidro Reyes, appeared in federal court amidst allegations of fraud in foreign labor contracting, false statements, and mail fraud, says U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The indictment stated in 2019, 41-year-old Reyes operated and managed J&G Concessions LLC in Houston and he submitted falsified temporary employment applications to the United States, seeking H-2B visas for foreign seasonal workers.

When the workers arrived, Reyes allegedly charged illegal fees, paid them below the required wage, and used threats of deportation and loss of future employment opportunities to coerce them into working under deplorable conditions, according to the charges.

During the court hearing, Reyes was said to have allegedly possessed a firearm, which he used to intimidate workers. Testimony further accused Reyes of sexually harassing female temporary workers, assaulting one of them, and retaliating against those who were victims.

Reyes continued to operate his carnival business with unauthorized workers from 2022 until his arrest on April 28, according to records.

If convicted of mail fraud, Reyes faces up to 20 years in federal prison, with a maximum of 10 years for visa fraud. Additionally, he could be subjected to fines of up to $250,000 for each conviction.

The investigation into this matter was conducted by the Department of State-Diplomatic Security Service, with support from the Department of Labor-Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigations, as part of the Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force.