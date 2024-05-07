A young boy in Harris County is being taken to the hospital after shooting himself with a gun on Tuesday, officials say.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, authorities arrived at the 21200 block of Shadow River because of reports of a shooting.

Initial investigation details state a 7-year-old gained access to a handgun and shot himself. He was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands in unknown condition.

No other details have been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to update this article as we get more information.