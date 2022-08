article

Harris County Public Health is now offering the COVID-19 Novavax vaccine to kids ages 12 to 17.

Novavax is a two-dose primary series given three weeks apart.

It's based on more conventional protein technology used for decades in Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, click here or call 832-927-8787. To find a location near you, click here.