Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy arrested in Guadalupe County

The Brief A Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy has been arrested in Guadalupe County, authorities said. According to a statement from the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, Deputy Julio Valadez was arrested and pending criminal charges. Officials said Valadez was placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.



A Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy has been arrested in Guadalupe County, authorities said.

Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy arrested, placed on adminstrative leave

What we know:

According to a statement from the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, Deputy Julio Valadez was arrested and pending criminal charges.

Deputy Julio Valadez (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 3)

Officials said Valadez was placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.

Authorities said Valadez has been employed with Precinct 3 since Sept. 16, 2024.

Officials added Valadez has no disciplinary history.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the criminal charges are as authorities did not disclose that information.