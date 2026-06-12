Burglary suspect shot, killed during confrontation with Alief residents

The Brief Two alleged burglars returned to a home on Cinnabar Drive after allegedly breaking into the home earlier that day. Neighbors reportedly confronted the suspects, and one of the suspects was shot and killed. Charges are pending.



An investigation is underway in the Alief area after an alleged burglar was shot and killed during a confrontation with residents.

Alief: Burglary suspect shot, killed

What we know:

Police say the incident started on Cinnabar Drive off South Kirkwood Road and High Star Drive.

A house on Cinnabar was reportedly broken into on Friday morning, and the suspects were allegedly seen breaking into the same home at around 1 p.m.

Neighbors saw the suspects and confronted them, leading to one of the suspects being shot several times. Officers tried to give first aid when they arrived, but the person was pronounced deceased.

The other suspect fled the scene before police came. Officials say the people who confronted the suspects stayed at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Police say the person who died was a man.

It's not clear how many people were involved in the confrontation or how many people opened fire.

What's next:

Detectives are said to be speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence. They'll bring their findings to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed.