HPD: Man admits to death of transgender woman found near Brays Bayou

The Brief Daniel Ceron has been arrested for the death of Persia Amarra Conway. Conway's body was discovered in late May in a stormwater basin near Brays Bayou. A community vigil was held for Conway in early June.



A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a transgender woman whose body was found near Brays Bayou late last month.

Persia Conway death: Murder suspect arrested

What we know:

Harris County court records confirm 22-year-old Daniel Ceron is in custody on a murder charge. He is accused of murdering a person known to loved ones as Persia Amarra Conway.

Records say Ceron killed Conway with his hand on May 25, the same day that her body was found near Brays Bayou.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

According to Houston Police, Ceron was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, and later confessed to his role in Conway's death.

Ceron's bond amount has not been set as of this report. Prosecutors have filed a motion for his bond to be set at $500,000.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

Search for answers

The backstory:

Police were called to Brays Bayou by Country Creek Drive on the morning of May 26. Officials say a woman on her morning walk along the trail reported a body in a stormwater catch basin adjacent to a bayou.

The victim's death was immediately investigated as a homicide. She was later identified as Persia Amarra Conway.

Family members, advocates, and members of Houston's LGBTQ+ community held a vigil for Conway earlier this month. Her loved ones said they were determined to make sure she was remembered for who she was and not simply the circumstances surrounding her death.

Featured article