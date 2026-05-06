Body discovered in Houston's Brays Bayou

First responders have been called to Houston's Brays Bayou after a body was found on Wednesday.

Crews are said to be along the bayou near Calhoun Road and MLK Boulevard.

Police tell FOX 26 that an officer was flagged at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. The officer was told that a body was in the bank of the bayou.

Officials say the deceased person appears to be a Black woman between 20–30 years old.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.