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The Brief A person was found dead along a trail near Brays Bayou and Club Creek Street. The person has not been identified. The medical examiner will determine when and how the person died.



Police are investigating after a person was found dead along a trail near Brays Bayou in southwest Houston on Monday morning.

What we know:

Police were called to a trail that runs along the bayou at Club Creek Street, near Club Creek Basin Park, around 8:15 a.m.

Police say a woman on her morning walk along the trail made the discovery.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the person, but the person is believed to be in their mid-20s.

The medical examiner will determine when the person died, but police believe it could have been anytime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The medical examiner will also determine how the person died.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD’s Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.