Harris County authorities are searching for a man accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Richard Johnson, 33, called the office on Tuesday and said that he was upset with local law enforcement and threatened to shoot any officer in the head that came onto his street.

Authorities say Johnson also provided his address in the 8400 block of Vista Dale Ct.

The constable’s office says an investigation revealed that he has made similar threats to government agencies and was believed to be armed.

The constable’s office says they have a warrant for his arrest and are attempting to locate him. They check his home but didn’t locate him.

"At this time Richard Johnson is wanted for Terroristic Threat Against a Government Agency and is believed to be armed and dangerous and a threat to law enforcement. The Harris County Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Office was contacted and will also be attempting to locate him. The public is urged to contact our dispatch or 911 if they have any information regarding his whereabouts," Constable Mark Herman said.