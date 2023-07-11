After a week of reports and authorities coming forward with information on the Rudy Farias case, the man who everyone thought was missing speaks.

Farias spoke out about what he dealt with during the time he was said to be "missing", but police report he was actually at home the eight years he couldn't be found.

"It's as if I lived in a prison," Farias said. "I just wanted to be free. I just wanted to live my life."

In March 2015, Farias's mother reported her son missing to Houston police, but authorities recently confirmed Farias returned home with next day. However, his mother was said to "deceive" police by saying he was still missing.

"She would manipulate me into saying I would get arrested for speeding ticket," Farias says. "It just felt like brainwashing, honestly."

He says he had the free will to leave but, felt manipulated into staying and described it as feeling like "Stockholm Syndrome".

When family or friends would come over, he had to hide. Farias says the only person he could trust was his mom because she told him so many things he wasn't able to verify.

In regards to claims of sexual assault, Farias denies them saying, "She didn't force herself on me or anything like that. It would never be anything like that. Just stuff that really made me uncomfortable."

Houston police declined to charge Farias's mother with anything.

He admits he didn't have people to ask to understand if the situation was healthy.

When asked if he and his mom have a normal son-mother relationship, he stated, "Not after all of that. Not after everything she did and to be honest, I don't want one with her."

Farias says he feels a lot of relief now. "It feels like, I'm just at peace now. Just feels happy, you know?"

