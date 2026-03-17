Bacliff crash: Police chase ends in deadly crash on State Highway 146

The Brief State Highway 146 is closed northbound and southbound between FM 646 and State Highway 96 following a police chase that turned deadly. Authorities said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash, which included a sedan that led police on a chase, an SUV that rolled over and an industrial truck that was hauling a trailer. Officials said because the chase ended in a fatality, the Texas City Police Department handed the investigation over to the Sheriff's Office to conduct the crash investigation.



State Highway 146 near Bacliff is closed following a police chase that turned deadly on Tuesday afternoon.

Texas City crash: Police chase ends in deadly crash

What we know:

According to officials, the chase ended on State Highway 146 near FM 646.

Authorities said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash, which included a sedan that led police on a chase, an SUV that rolled over and an industrial truck that was hauling a trailer.

Officials stated the truck pulling the trailer caught fire after the crash.

The suspect involved in the pursuit was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, two were taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and the other was taken to UTMB Galveston.

State Highway 146 is closed northbound and southbound between FM 646 and State Highway 96. Authorities stated they expect the highway will remain closed well into the night. Officials said the best alternate route is state Highway 3.

Officials said because the chase ended in a fatality, the Texas City Police Department handed the investigation over to the Sheriff's Office to conduct the crash investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the chase or how high the speeds reached in the pursuit.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.