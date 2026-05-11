Livingston Police Department Officer fired, arrested following investigation

The Brief A Livingston Police Department has been fired and arrested following an investigation, according to authorities. Livingston ISD notified the Livingston Police Department on Friday, May 1 about allegations of an inappropriate relationship between an officer and a student. Officials said after authorities received the report, 45-year-old Ryan Boyd, was removed from the school campus and placed on administrative leave while the allegations were investigated.



A Livingston Police Department Officer has been fired and arrested following an investigation, according to authorities.

Livingston Police Department Officer fired, charged with improper relationship between educator and student

What we know:

Livingston ISD notified the Livingston Police Department on Friday, May 1 about allegations of an inappropriate relationship between an officer and a student.

Officials said after authorities received the report, 45-year-old Ryan Boyd, was removed from the school campus and placed on administrative leave while the allegations were investigated.

Ryan Boyd

Authorities stated that due to the allegations involving possible criminal conduct, a request was made to Texas DPS Texas Rangers to conduct an independent criminal investigation. Livingston police also conducted an internal investigation into policy violations.

Following both investigations, officials said Livingston police were notified that criminal charges would be filed.

On Monday, Boyd was terminated from his employment with the City of Livingston and was immediately taken into custody by Texas Rangers.

Boyd has been booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with improper relationship between educator and student, which is a second degree felony.

What they're saying:

"LPD understands incidents like this can damage public trust. We want our community to know that these allegations were taken seriously from the beginning. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and protecting our community."

Livingston ISD released a statement on Monday saying, "Livingston Independent School District is aware of the arrest of a former Livingston Police Department officer who was a school-based officer stationed at Livingston High School for "improper relationship between educator/student". School-based officers are employees of the Livingston Police Department and serve the district through a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Livingston. LISD Administration was made aware of the alleged improper relationship on May 1 and immediately reported it to the Livingston Police Department. Livingston ISD takes this matter very seriously. The district does not condone or tolerate conduct of this nature by any employee or contracted staff. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. Livingston ISD is committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, the district will not provide additional details at this time."