Houston Avenue bridge strike: Load strikes bridge on I-10 Eastbound, falls to highway

Officials are on the scene after a bridge strike on Katy Freeway caused a load to fall off an 18-wheeler.

Lost load causing traffic problems on Katy Freeway

What we know:

According to officials, the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Houston Avenue.

Officials said two center lanes are affected by the closure.

Drivers should avoid the area as emergency responders are on the scene.

The view from SkyFOX showed a very large traffic backup in the area.

What we don't know:

No word if there are any injuries.