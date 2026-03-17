Houston weather: Chilly night ahead for Tuesday, but not as cold

The Brief Rest of St. Patrick’s Day looking bright & cool but dry Chilly tonight, but not as cold First day of spring brings warm Rodeo weather



Following a freezing start, it has been a bright and cool St. Paddy’s Day with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds, but temperatures below average and only topping out in the low to middle 60s.

Houston weather: Chilly night ahead but not as cold

CHILLY, BUT NOT AS COLD TONIGHT

Temperatures drop again Tuesday night under clear skies, but not frigid as Monday night. It will still feel cool by early Wednesday morning, especially in outlying areas, but overall conditions are moderating and a warming trend will kick in beginning on Wednesday.

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SPRING ARRIVES WITH GREAT RODEO WEATHER

The first day of spring arrives Friday, and it brings a big warm-up with sunny skies and hotter afternoons through the weekend. Expect mild mornings with patchy fog, warmer afternoons, and rain-free weather continuing for the next 7 days. Highs could hit 90 for inland locations this weekend which would be near record heat territory.