A 21-year-old man is facing charges after shooting his younger brother in the leg while playing with a gun, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported Tuesday night, just before midnight, at an apartment complex in the 11600 block of W Bellfort Road.

According to police, the 21-year-old man was intoxicated and playing with a pistol when it went off.

His 18-year-old brother was shot in the shin, authorities say. The wounded brother was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the 21-year-old is being charged with aggravated assault with reckless endangerment.