A Harris County couple has been charged after deputies looking into a report of a missing man found a body wrapped in plastic on their property, the sheriff’s office says.

According to HCSO, Narciso Banos, 49, has been charged with murder, and Francisca Carrizales, 42, was charged with tampering with a human corpse.

The arrests resulted from an investigation into a missing person’s report. Deputies say 32-year-old Francisco Romero had been reported missing by his wife and was last known to be at an address in the 11500 block of Ezekiel Road.

Deputies went to the location on Saturday evening for a welfare check on Romero, officials say. In a detached structure on the property, the sheriff’s office says deputies found what appeared to be a human body wrapped in black plastic that was secured with duct tape.

Homicide investigators and crime scene investigators responded to the scene for an investigation.

The sheriff’s office says investigators interviewed the property owners, Banos and Carrizales, who admitted to their role and involvement in the case.

They were both booked into the Harris County Jail.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).