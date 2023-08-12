Harris County shooting: Man shot after crashing golf cart through fence

Harris County officials are investigating a deadly shooting northeast of Houston.

According to preliminary information from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, officials responded to the 24300 block of FM 2100 after reports of a shooting.

A homeowner told police they confronted a suspicious man outside his property in a golf cart.

Gonzalez says the homeowner told the man to leave, but the man drove the golf cart through the fence.

The homeowner then got a pistol and shot the man, officials say. He was pronounced dead on the scene.