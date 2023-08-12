Montgomery County officials have located and arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jose Luis Contreras, 22, by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was charged for his involvement in an attempted kidnapping at a Target on FM 2978 earlier this week. Officials sent out a release that Contreras was wanted for the incident.

On Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., Contreras was located at a restaurant on I-45 in Conroe and taken into custody by Montgomery County officials.

Jose Luis Contreras (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Teams have worked all weekend in an attempt to locate Contreras, officials say.

"I could not be more proud of the men and women of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office who worked around the clock these last few days to identify and apprehend this dangerous criminal," said Sheriff Rand Henderson. "Also, I’d like to thank our community for their unwavering support and assistance throughout this investigation. Today is a reminder that when we stand united, we can achieve remarkable things. Let this be a testament to the strength and resilience of our community."