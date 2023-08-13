A man was killed and two others were injured when an altercation in the parking lot of a bar led to a shooting in southeast Houston, police say.

The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Almeda-Genoa Road.

Police say an altercation started in the parking lot, and at some point, multiple shots were fired.

Houston authorities investigate a shooting on Almeda Genoa.

One man was shot and died at the scene.

A pregnant woman was shot in the arm and was transported to the hospital. Police say she and her baby are in good condition.

About an hour later, police say, another man showed up at a hospital in a vehicle that had bullet holes. His condition is unknown. Officers were speaking with some other people who were in the vehicle.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. Police say it’s unclear at this time what started the altercation.