Antiwan Lane has been convicted of the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault and sentenced to life in prison out of Montgomery County.

During a weeklong trial, authorities gave evidence of the 47-year-old's repeated harassment and threats towards his ex-wife, who resides in Montgomery County, while Lane was living in Georgia.

While on probation in Georgia for Voluntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Solicitation, Lane flew to Texas and entered his ex-wife's home in Montgomery County without her knowledge in the early hours of Sept. 14, 2021.

Antiwan Lane (Courtesy of Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)

According to officials, he stormed into the ex-wife's bedroom, physically assaulted and sexually assaulted her, then threatened to kill her.

The victim gave a testimony recounting the assault and the jury also heard evidence from law enforcement who state there were hidden cameras in the smoke detectors of the ex-wife's home installed by Lane to watch her without her knowledge.

Lane was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 35 years. The case was investigated by the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constables Office.