Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
9
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:55 PM CDT until SAT 8:49 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:54 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:34 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Houston storms: Cooling, distribution centers open Saturday after storms

By
Published  May 18, 2024 1:04pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Two days later, many Houstonians are still without power after the deadly storms went through the city on Thursday.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced there will be cooling and distribution centers open around the city to help those who need relief during this time.

RELATED: Houston, Harris County leaders give update on power outages, storm damage

Here is a list of Houston area locations that have opened as cooling centers on Saturday, May 17. If you or someone you know needs transportation, they can contact 311 to request a free ride.

Update on tornadoes in Houston area, heat safety

The National Weather Service has released the official information on the Cypress and Pine Island tornadoes. FOX 26 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro gives a more in-depth explanation and discusses staying safe in the heat.

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray 

1745 W. Gray St. Houston TX 77019

Opens at 8 a.m. pm to 7 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091

Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center 

4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051

Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kingwood Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood TX  77345

Opens at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodlands Community Center

212 Parkview St. Houston TX 77009

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DISTRIBUTION CENTERS

The following distribution centers will have ice and water and act as a drive-thru distribution center. 

Northshore Fellowship Church 

444 Maxey Street, Houston, TX 77013

3 to 5 p.m.

Iglesia Fe y Poder 

6714 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011

3 to 5 p.m.