Houston storms: Cooling, distribution centers open Saturday after storms
HOUSTON - Two days later, many Houstonians are still without power after the deadly storms went through the city on Thursday.
Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced there will be cooling and distribution centers open around the city to help those who need relief during this time.
Here is a list of Houston area locations that have opened as cooling centers on Saturday, May 17. If you or someone you know needs transportation, they can contact 311 to request a free ride.
Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray
1745 W. Gray St. Houston TX 77019
Opens at 8 a.m. pm to 7 p.m.
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091
Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051
Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kingwood Community Center
4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood TX 77345
Opens at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Woodlands Community Center
212 Parkview St. Houston TX 77009
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DISTRIBUTION CENTERS
The following distribution centers will have ice and water and act as a drive-thru distribution center.
Northshore Fellowship Church
444 Maxey Street, Houston, TX 77013
3 to 5 p.m.
Iglesia Fe y Poder
6714 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011
3 to 5 p.m.