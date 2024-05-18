Two days later, many Houstonians are still without power after the deadly storms went through the city on Thursday.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced there will be cooling and distribution centers open around the city to help those who need relief during this time.

Here is a list of Houston area locations that have opened as cooling centers on Saturday, May 17. If you or someone you know needs transportation, they can contact 311 to request a free ride.

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray

1745 W. Gray St. Houston TX 77019

Opens at 8 a.m. pm to 7 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091

Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051

Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kingwood Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood TX 77345

Opens at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodlands Community Center

212 Parkview St. Houston TX 77009

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DISTRIBUTION CENTERS

The following distribution centers will have ice and water and act as a drive-thru distribution center.

Northshore Fellowship Church

444 Maxey Street, Houston, TX 77013

3 to 5 p.m.

Iglesia Fe y Poder

6714 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011

3 to 5 p.m.