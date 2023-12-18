Harris County crime: Suspect spits, kicks deputies during disturbance call

One man is facing charges following a disturbance call over the weekend in Harris County.

Officials said deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the disturbance in the 9000 block of FM 1960 Road West on Sunday morning.

When they arrived, the male suspect, later identified as Vicent Chaney, who was involved, was belligerent, aggressive, and refusing to cooperate.

Due to his aggressive behavior, officials said they attempted to detain him for officer safety, and he spit at a deputy's face and kicked another deputy in the face.

Vincent Chaney

After a brief struggle, Chaney was detained and arrested.

Chaney was booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of assault of a peace officer and harassment of a public servant.

His bond was set at $25,000.