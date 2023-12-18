A teen driver who hit and killed a homeless woman as she slept under a Houston bridge has been charged, police say.

Hunter Cameron Villasana, 17, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the deadly crash on Friday night.

Hunter Cameron Villasana (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The crash occurred around 11:25 p.m. on the I-10 Katy Freeway service road at Silber Road.

Police say the teen was traveling down the service road and tried to turn northbound onto Silber Road at an unsafe speed.

Houston police investigate a deadly crash on Silber at I-10.

According to police, the car struck a curb, struck the woman sleeping on the median and then struck the wall.

Police say the teen driver tried to flee, but workers at a nearby Jack in the Box held him for officers.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.