A 17-year-old driver is accused of hitting and killing a homeless man who was asleep under a bridge on Friday night, police say.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Silber Road under I-10.

Police say the officers found that a vehicle had lost control, left the roadway and struck the sleeping man.

According to HPD, the teen then jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but employees from a nearby Jack in the Box held him for police.

Houston police investigate a deadly crash on Silber at I-10.

Police said the teen showed signs of intoxication, and DWI officers were conducting an investigation.

HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division is also investigating the crash.