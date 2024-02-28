One man is facing aggravated assault charges after authorities said he shot his wife multiple times.

Neri Flores, 42, was arrested.

RELATED: Maliyah Bass: Mother's boyfriend pleads guilty in 2-year-old's death

Officials said they were called out to the 17700 block of Feathers Landing Drive in reference to a woman who was shot.

When deputies arrived, the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Further investigation revealed Flores shot his wife multiple times in the lower extremities.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Flores was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond was set at $250,000.