A Houston mother’s boyfriend was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to three felonies related to her toddler's death.

Trevion Thompson, 25, admitted to his involvement in the events leading to two-year-old Maliyah Bass's death, including disposing of her body in a storm drain that ultimately led to the bayou.

Trevion Thompson

According to authorities, Maliyah's mother and Thompson reported her missing from a playground near their southwest Houston apartment while they were indoors cooking. The Houston Police Department responded to the report and issued an Amber Alert on August 22, 2020. Sadly, Maliyah's body was discovered in Brays Bayou the following day.

"The loss of this young girl deeply saddened our community, and we all mourn her passing," Ogg expressed. "While tragedies like this are devastating, our prosecutors are dedicated to ensuring that justice is served for the family."

Following the discovery of the toddler's body, both Thompson and Maliyah's mother, Sahara Ervin, were arrested.Ervin, 24, has already pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, expected to occur on Thursday. It was anticipated that she would testify against Thompson.

Lacy Johnson, head of the DA’s Child Fatality Division, and ADA Edward Appelbaum, prosecuted the case. Johnson emphasized that Thompson cannot appeal the convictions or the sentence and must serve at least half of the 40-year term before being eligible for parole.

Maliyah Bass

"After a thorough process lasting over three years, we are relieved to have reached a resolution in this case that spares the family from a trial and ensures Thompson will be incarcerated for a significant period," Johnson remarked. "His confession to discarding the body down a storm drain was a crucial piece of evidence in sealing his fate."

