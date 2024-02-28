A Houston man who was accused of molesting and impregnating an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Deon Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

He must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, and he cannot appeal his conviction or sentence as part of the plea agreement.

Deon Williams (Photo: Harris County District Attorneys Office)

The district attorney’s office said Williams knew the girl’s mom and spent the night at the family’s house on multiple occasions.

Williams raped the girl while her family slept and told her he would hurt her and her family if she told, the district attorney’s office says.

MORE NEWS: 22-year-old defendant granted his third bond now accused of murder

A family member gave the girl a pregnancy test and alerted the authorities after the girl got morning sickness and started showing signs of pregnancy, officials say.

"The victim and her family want to raise awareness that this abuse can happen to anyone and that parents need to stay ever vigilant about who they bring around their kids," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "This could happen to anybody’s family."

MORE NEWS: Houston attorney fired after sending 'threatening and harassing' letter to Black female judge

Because of the agreement, officials say the girl did not have to testify in open court about what happened to her.

"This was truly a just result, not only for the victim and their family but for Harris County," said Assistant District Attorney Abraham Chopin, who is assigned to the DA’s Crimes Against Children Division and prosecuted the case. "We never want to re-traumatize the victim with the trial process, but it’s important that criminals know that regardless of when the outcry occurs, survivors of sexual abuse have a voice here in Harris County."

Officials say the girl had the baby, and the baby was adopted.