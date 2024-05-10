Harris County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 13300 block of Wimbledon Oaks Drive in Houston earlier this month.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Kevin Brown, 25, was arrested late Thursday night for the murder of a 50-year-old Fidencio Romero.

In the early morning hours of May 1, Romero was ambushed and shot inside his truck while preparing to leave for work. Approximately 13 shots were fired from an AK-47-type weapon.

Man killed outside home on Wimbledon Oaks Drive leaving for work

According to HCSO, Brown and Romero were co-workers at a major company. Investigators say the two men had a disagreement at work prior to the shooting.

Romero worked for the company for over 30 years.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez thanks Homicide and CSI investigators for their hard work leading to an arrest in this case.