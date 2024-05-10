Expand / Collapse search

Houston murder: Kevin Brown arrested in fatal Wimbledon Oaks Drive shooting, Fidencio Romero killed

By
Updated  May 10, 2024 11:09am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 13300 block of Wimbledon Oaks Drive in Houston earlier this month.

Kevin Brown, 25, was arrested late Thursday night for the murder of a 50-year-old Fidencio Romero. 

In the early morning hours of May 1, Romero was ambushed and shot inside his truck while preparing to leave for work. Approximately 13 shots were fired from an AK-47-type weapon.

According to HCSO, Brown and Romero were co-workers at a major company. Investigators say the two men had a disagreement at work prior to the shooting.

Romero worked for the company for over 30 years. 

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez thanks Homicide and CSI investigators for their hard work leading to an arrest in this case. 