Harris County crash: Toddler struck by vehicle on Maybrook, authorities investigating

An investigation is underway after a toddler was struck by a vehicle in Harris County on Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred in the 200 block of Maybrook.

SUGGESTED: 2-year-old hit by rideshare driver dies, family members beat up driver in retaliation

Gonzalez said a 3-year-old toddler was struck by a driver, who unsuccessfully attempted to divert from hitting the toddler.

Officials said the toddler was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.