Harris County catalytic converter theft sentences rarely hit max under Texas law

The Brief No max sentences handed down: In nine Harris County convictions since 2024, not a single defendant received the law’s maximum 2-year state jail penalty. Repeat offender avoided harsher charge: Despite provisions elevating repeat offenses to a felony, one defendant received just one year in jail after a second conviction. Lawmaker defends measure amid concerns: State Sen. Carol Alvarado says the law has helped but acknowledges a recent uptick in thefts and the need for stronger deterrence.



A Texas law passed to crack down on catalytic converter thefts after the killing of a Harris County deputy is facing new scrutiny, as a review of recent cases shows none of the convicted offenders received the tougher penalties lawmakers intended.

What we know:

In 2023, a new law went into effect honoring slain Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was killed while trying to stop his catalytic converter from being stolen.

The new law increased the maximum sentence to two years in state jail, and it would enhance to a third degree felony after the first conviction.

However, that's not what we found.

By the numbers:

Out of nine defendants convicted of catalytic converter theft since 2024, not one got the maximum 2-year sentence.

Two were sentenced to one year in the Harris County Jail

Four got county jail time. The most being 10 months

Three were placed on probation.

After a second conviction, it becomes a third rd degree felony, carrying a maximum sentence of two to ten years in prison.

What they're saying:

"That didn't happen to 43-year-old Fredrick Gray, who was convicted of catalytic theft after the new law passed," said Andy Kahan with Crime stoppers. "He picked up another conviction last year and was sentenced to just one year in jail."

State Senator Carol Alvarado sponsored the new law. She sent us this statement: "Three years ago, the Darren Almendarez Act gave law enforcement the tools they needed to crack down on catalytic converter theft. It worked. However, with the recent uptick in thefts, we must maintain our commitment to deterrence. I am personally invested in this issue. Deputy Almendarez was my constituent and I am still in touch with his family. I am working with our law enforcement partners to identify solutions."