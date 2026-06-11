Houston shooting: Officials on scene of officer-involved shooting on Westheimer Road

The Brief The Houston Police Department is on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening, officials said. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Briargreen Drive. Authorities said an officer fired at a suspect, striking him.



The Houston Police Department is on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening, officials said.

Houston Police officer involved in shooting with suspect, authorities on scene

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Briargreen Drive.

Authorities said an officer fired at a suspect, striking him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The condition of the suspect is unknown.