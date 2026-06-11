Houston shooting: Officials on scene of officer-involved shooting on Westheimer Road
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening, officials said.
Houston Police officer involved in shooting with suspect, authorities on scene
What we know:
According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Briargreen Drive.
Authorities said an officer fired at a suspect, striking him.
The suspect was taken to the hospital.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
What we don't know:
The condition of the suspect is unknown.
The Source: Houston Police Department