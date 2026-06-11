Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Houston shooting: Officials on scene of officer-involved shooting on Westheimer Road

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston Police Department
Published June 11, 2026 7:39 PM CDT
Published June 11, 2026 7:39 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Houston Police Department is on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening, officials said. 
    • According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Briargreen Drive.
    • Authorities said an officer fired at a suspect, striking him. 

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening, officials said. 

Houston Police officer involved in shooting with suspect, authorities on scene

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Briargreen Drive.

Authorities said an officer fired at a suspect, striking him. 

The suspect was taken to the hospital. 

No officers were injured in the shooting. 

What we don't know:

The condition of the suspect is unknown. 

The Source: Houston Police Department 

Houston Police DepartmentNewsHoustonTop Stories