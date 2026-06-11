Family continues calls for justice after deputy fired in John Mendoza Jr. shooting

The Brief Friends and family of John Mendoza Jr. gathered for a balloon release in Lake Jackson and continued calling for justice. Former Brazoria County Deputy Kevin Tippit was fired for violating department policy involving the handling and discharge of his firearm. No criminal charges have been filed, and the Texas Rangers investigation remains ongoing.



Friends and family of John Mendoza Jr. gathered Thursday evening in Lake Jackson to honor the 18-year-old's life and continue their calls for justice following the firing of the deputy involved in his death.

Lake Jackson shooting: Friends, family remember John Mendoza, Jr.

Family seeks justice:

Loved ones released balloons and shared memories of Mendoza on Thursday, describing him as a caring friend and man of faith whose loss continues to impact the community.

The vigil comes days after Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman announced the termination of former Deputy Kevin Tippit. According to the sheriff's office, an internal investigation found Tippit violated department policy involving the handling and discharge of his firearm during the incident that resulted in Mendoza's death earlier this month.

Despite the firing, no criminal charges have been filed.

"No matter how long they try to drag out this investigation, we all got to stay strong. And we all got to keep fighting, keep marching, and keep screaming his name until justice is served," one friend said during the vigil.

Deputy fired:

Legal experts say the deputy's termination and any potential criminal case are separate matters.

Attorney Chris Tritico said violating department policy does not automatically mean a crime occurred.

"You can violate department policy and not commit a crime, and you can violate department policy and not commit civil rights violations. Those are three entirely different things," Tritico said.

Investigation continues:

Former FBI Supervisory Special Agent Dennis Franks said the firing is significant, but cautioned investigators still need to review all available evidence.

"The fact that he's been terminated from employment for violating weapons policy is an indication of the way this is going to go. But yet, I'm not going to make any judgments until all the evidence is there," Franks said.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers continue investigating the shooting. Authorities have not announced when the investigation could be completed or whether the case will ultimately be presented to a grand jury.