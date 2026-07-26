Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at abandoned Houston school

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The Brief Houston firefighters responded early Sunday to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned school building, switching to defensive tactics as conditions worsened. One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening ankle injury. Crews remained at the scene to extinguish the blaze, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an abandoned school early Sunday after crews were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from the vacant building.

What we know:

Houston Fire Department crews arrived to find fire burning inside the structure and initially launched an aggressive interior attack. Firefighters later switched to defensive operations as conditions changed, battling the blaze from outside the building.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital after suffering a twisted ankle. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

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Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene throughout the morning until the fire is fully extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

Mayor John Whitmire said investigators believe the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue, though he emphasized the investigation is ongoing.

Standing outside the burned building, Whitmire identified the structure as the historic Harper Education Center, formerly known as Harper School, and said preserving its legacy is a priority.

"We're here to preserve the facade, the historical marker and anything salvageable to put it in its proper resting place," Whitmire said. "We're not going to let the memory of Harper School be lost to Houstonians."

The mayor thanked the Houston Fire Department, including Chief Thomas Muñoz and responding firefighters, for their efforts to contain the blaze.

What's next:

According to the City of Houston Active Incidents webpage, the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm response.

District Chief Harrison served as the Houston Fire Department spokesperson.