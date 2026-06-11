The Brief An 18-year-old is on life support after being stabbed in the temple during a fight in northwest Houston. Police say the teen and another female, 20, were fighting over a boy. It is unconfirmed if charges will be filed against the suspect.



A teen is on life support at a hospital after being stabbed during an altercation with a friend at an apartment in northwest Houston.

Teen stabbed by friend after pool party

What we know:

Lieutenant R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department says officers arrived to the scene at Vintage at 18th Street on Seaspray Court where they found a victim stabbed in the temple.

Police say the 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was last reported to be on life support.

According to Lt. Willkens, the suspect, 20, lives at the apartment complex and went to a pool party with three other friends, including the victim, earlier in the day.

When the group returned from the party, the victim and suspect got into an argument about a boy and started to fight in the parking lot, police said. The suspect went back to her apartment after the fight ended and the victim followed her.

Once they were inside the apartment, another fight broke out. In the midst of the altercation, the victim was stabbed in the temple.

She ran out to the parking lot where neighbors helped her, Lt. WIllkens said.

The suspect stayed at the scene and spoke to police.

What we don't know:

The identity of those involved has not been released.

Police have not said if charges will be filed against the suspect.