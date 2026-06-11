Houston activates FIFA World Cup emergency hub, launches public safety alert system

The Brief The City of Houston has activated its Joint Information Center to coordinate public safety and emergency messaging across twenty different agencies for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Local residents can text ALERTHOUSTON to 888777 for standard citywide emergency and severe weather updates. Out-of-town visitors can text HOUWC26 to 888777 to receive specialized tournament safety alerts and heat advisory warnings.



As Houston gets ready to take the global stage, city officials are locking down their safety and communication plans.

The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management has officially activated the FIFA World Cup 2026 Joint Information Center (JIC), creating a central hub for all emergency messaging during the tournament.

Managing 640 Square Miles of Safety

Big picture view:

More than 20 different local, state, and federal agencies are working side-by-side to monitor tournament-specific events.

At the same time, Houston's core first responders are scaling up their typical daily footprint to ensure normal city operations aren't disrupted by the massive crowds.

"Over 20 different agencies are working together to monitor what's going on for FIFA-related specific events," Executive Director of Houston OEM and Houston TranStar, Brian Mason said. "We're gearing up specifically for FIFA venues, but also one of the most important things is making sure we maintain our core services for all of our visitors and Houstonians."

Sign Up for Storm, Safety Alerts

What you can do:

With rain actively in the upcoming local forecast, officials are emphasizing proactive communication.

The city has set up two distinct text message tracks depending on whether you call Houston home or are traveling in for the matches. These numbers will broadcast critical updates if severe weather approaches:

For Local Residents: What to do: Text the single word ALERTHOUSTON to 888777. What you get: Standard, comprehensive citywide emergency alerts and severe weather warnings for the Houston area.

What to do: Text the single word ALERTHOUSTON to 888777.

What you get: Standard, comprehensive citywide emergency alerts and severe weather warnings for the Houston area.

For Out-of-Towners & Soccer Fans : What to do: Text the keyword HOUWC26 to 888777. What you get: Targeted, FIFA-specific public safety messages, venue updates, and localized weather alerts.

What to do: Text the keyword HOUWC26 to 888777.

What you get: Targeted, FIFA-specific public safety messages, venue updates, and localized weather alerts.

Words of Wisdom: Beating the Texas Climate

What they're saying:

Beyond tracking sudden severe weather and rainstorms, the Joint Information Center is heavily focusing on health risks associated with the intense local climate.

Officials issued a stern reminder that a massive influx of international visitors will be touching down without being acclimated to the region's intense summer conditions.

"We're going to have a lot of out-of-town visitors who aren't used to our heat and humidity," Mason said. "So our role (our) words of wisdom for people is: please make sure that you're paying attention to your body."