Family says Houston man died saving teen in recent carjacking incident

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The Brief Louis Erebia, a 56-year-old Houston youth baseball coach, was shot and killed after tracking down his son's stolen truck; witnesses and family confirm he died acting as a human shield to save a teenager from gunfire. Community advocates and Erebia's family labeled the tragedy a "cataclysmic failure" of the justice system, pointing out that the murder suspect, London Hogan, Sr., was free on probation despite a sprawling 20-year criminal history and recent multi-state felony violations. While Hogan is currently in custody facing charges of murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault, authorities and victim advocates are still actively searching for additional suspects, including a getaway driver in a black pickup truck.



A Houston mother and her five children are demanding accountability from the Texas justice system following the shooting death of a youth baseball coach, a tragedy community advocates on Monday labeled a "cataclysmic failure" of the courts.

Louis Erebia, 56, was killed Saturday afternoon near Houston’s North Loop during a confrontation over a carjacking. Police have charged London Hogan, Sr., 28, with murder, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Public records show Hogan has a sprawling criminal record spanning nearly two decades, yet he remained free on probation despite a string of recent felony violations across two states.

"What happened to Louis was a tragedy, yet so utterly preventable," said Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers of Houston during an emotional news conference surrounded by Erebia's family and community members. "He should have been in custody. That decision brings us here today."

"My dad went out a hero"

Erebia was a deeply rooted member of the local community, serving as a Little League coach and a member of The River Church. His wife, Amanda Erebia, is an elected trustee for the Galena Park Independent School District. Struggling through tears, she joined her family in demanding full justice for her husband.

In an interview, Amanda described the frantic moments leading up to the shooting. She said her husband received a phone call from their son, Austin Erebia, saying that he had just been robbed at gunpoint of his Chevrolet Silverado. Amanda and Louis had been married for nearly 30 years.

Upon hearing the news, Louis Erebia immediately jumped up, grabbed his own firearm, and left to help.

Using GPS tracking, Erebia and a teenage friend of his son located the stolen truck near Loop 610 and Airline Drive, where the vehicle had crashed. When Erebia approached, a gunman opened fire outside a nearby gas station.

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While the family confirms there is video of the incident circulating online showing Erebia running and firing his weapon, Amanda Erebia emphasized that the footage does not capture the full story of her husband's final moments.

"What you don't see is Louis running on top of that boy, saving his life," Amanda Erebia said. She noted that the teenager later told her directly, "He died saving my life."

Erebia’s sister-in-law, Amber Burrough, also spoke out at the news conference to clarify the nature of his actions and to call for broader spiritual and legal accountability.

"What I would say to them is please get your life right with Christ. We pray for you, but we pray that the law takes care of them, too," Burrough said.

Austin Erebia defended his father’s actions against online critics, urging the public to show respect for his family's loss.

"My dad went out a hero," Austin Erebia said. "To everyone making comments online, you weren’t there. Before you make comments online, have some decency."

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"Cataclysmic failure of the criminal justice system"

The focus of Monday’s briefing also centered heavily on Hogan’s extensive history with the court system. Hogan has numerous prior felony convictions, including a 2010 conviction for burglary of a habitation, multiple felony drug possession counts ranging from 2015 to 2016, and a 2021 conviction for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

In March 2024, Hogan was placed on a five-year deferred adjudication probation for a felony domestic violence charge filed in October 2023: assault on a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.

London Hogan Sr (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Crime Stoppers of Houston noted that while on probation, Hogan continuously violated terms. In 2025, while still on Texas probation, Hogan was arrested in Louisiana and accused of attempting to smuggle drugs and alcohol into the Federal Correctional Complex, Pollock. He posted a $75,000 bond, pleaded guilty, and was handed an additional three years of probation in Louisiana. Despite the cumulative interstate violations, Hogan only served two days in custody recently before being released back onto the streets.

"This was a cataclysmic failure of the criminal justice system," Kahan said.

Hogan is currently held in the Harris County Jail. Meanwhile, authorities are searching for additional suspects, including a getaway driver and other passengers inside a black pickup truck that fled the scene.