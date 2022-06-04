Harris County authorities investigating apparent murder, attempted suicide in parking lot

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after what authorities said is consistent with a murder-suicide.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at 13003 SH-249 in a Walmart parking lot around 2:15 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the found a woman in a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male, who was also in the vehicle and had a firearm in his hand, was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital and officials said he is not expected to survive and was in critical condition.

Officials said family members of the female victim told authorities the situation stemmed from a vehicle being taken by the male.

Authorities said they were supposed to meet up at the Walmart to return the vehicle to the rightful owner, who they knew.

When the owner arrived, along with some family members, that's when shots were fired, authorities said.

Family members of the victim are being interviewed, including two people who were nearby when the shooting occurred.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on social media that it was learned the woman and suspect were in a dating relationship, and she was attempting to end the relationship.

The exact timeline of events is still under investigation.