A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

The Northwest Fire Department responded to a fire at the complex in the 7600 block of Fallbrook Drive around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to NFD officials, crews arrived on scene and found fire showing from the first and second floors of the apartment building.

Officials say firefighters knocked down some of the fire and went in to search the units.

Firefighters found a man unconscious in a downstairs apartment. They started CPR, and he was transported to the hospital. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s, crews were able to get a pulse, and the man was last reported to be in critical condition.

A small dog was also found in an apartment unit and was treated at the scene. Officials say the dog has been released back to the family.

Several fire departments responded to assist. NFD says it took about an hour and a half to two hours to get the fire under control.

A dozen units were damaged, and about 50 people were displaced, officials say. Red Cross was at the scene to provide them with assistance.

According to the fire marshal’s office, the fire was caused by an electrical failure in the ceiling of the first floor patio.