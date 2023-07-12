An altercation escalated to a shooting in Pasadena injuring two and killing one.

Pasadena police arrived at 1705 Jenkins Road on Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman, 19, a man, 20, and a juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds.

SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Attempt to serve capital murder arrest warrant ends with suspect dead

According to the initial investigation, authorities say the man and woman were in a verbal altercation when the woman pulled a gun out and shot the man. The two began struggling for her gun and the man was able to get control.

The man then shot the female multiple times, but also injured a juvenile bystander in the process.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Police say the man and woman were taken to Memorial Hermann via life flight while the juvenile was taken to HCS Southeast.

According to authorities, the man was later pronounced dead. The juvenile and woman are both in stable condition.