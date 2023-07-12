Expand / Collapse search
Houston shooting: Attempt to serve capital murder arrest warrant ends with suspect dead

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - An attempt to serve a capital murder arrest warrant has ended with the suspect dead, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning in the 700 block of N. Ella Creek in north Houston.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there was gunfire as the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force attempted to serve the warrant. 

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. 

The sheriff says the scene is within the Houston Police Department’s j

urisdiction. The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.