Harris County: 17 dogs rescued from unsafe living conditions

The Brief An owner voluntarily signed over 17 dogs to Harris County Animal Control after an investigation at a home in Harris County, officials said. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to a animal welfare complaint near the intersection of Dogwood Springs Drive and Woodcreek North Drive. Officials stated the owner told authorities she was unsure of the total number of dogs currently inside the home and stated she had been attempting to rehome them, but was unsuccessful. Authorities said they found multiple dogs fighting and climbing into the walls where holes had been chewed. The home was covered in urine and feces, and many of the dogs were also covered in waste, resulting in severe skin issues among several of the animals.



An owner voluntarily signed over 17 dogs to Harris County Animal Control after an investigation at a home in Harris County, officials said.

17 dogs turned over to Harris County Animal Control after investigation

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to a animal welfare complaint near the intersection of Dogwood Springs Drive and Woodcreek North Drive.

Officials stated the owner told authorities she was unsure of the total number of dogs currently inside the home and stated she had been attempting to rehome them, but was unsuccessful.

That's when, officials said, the owner granted permission for a detective to enter the home and review conditions.

Authorities said they found multiple dogs fighting and climbing into the walls where holes had been chewed. The home was covered in urine and feces, and many of the dogs were also covered in waste, resulting in severe skin issues among several of the animals.

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What they're saying:

"These animals were living in extremely poor conditions. Thanks to the quick response and teamwork between our Animal Cruelty Unit and Harris County Animal Control, they are now safe and receiving the care they deserve," said Constable Mark Herman in a news release.

What you can do:

If you are interested in giving one of these animals a loving forever home, please visit the Harris County Animal Shelter.