19-year-old arrested for murder in Harris County apartment shooting

The Brief Alajai Scott, 19, has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting in north Harris County. The shooting killed 21-year-old Devonta Martin, who was found dead in an apartment complex parking lot. Investigators believe Martin was targeted by two shooters during a suspected robbery.



A 19-year-old woman is in jail after her alleged role in the deadly May shooting of a man at a north Harris County apartment complex.

The backstory:

On May 22, Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Imperial Valley. When authorities arrived, they found 21-year-old Devonta Martin in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving measures.

Following an investigation, officials arrested Alajai Scott on Tuesday. Scott was charged with murder for her involvement in Martin's death.

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Police say they believe there was possibly a second shooter and the possible motive was robbery.