Twice-deported convicted child predator from Cuba arrested in Texas

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The Brief Border Patrol agents in south Texas arrested Lazaro Alberto Betancourt-Osorio, a 44-year-old Cuban citizen and convicted child sex offender who has already been deported twice. Betancourt-Osorio was found hiding in a remote area near El Indio with six other individuals by agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station. Previously convicted in Florida and deported in 2016 and 2025, he now faces a federal charge of reentry of a removed alien, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.



U.S. Border Patrol agents in south Texas have arrested a Cuban citizen with a history of child sex offense convictions who has been deported from the United States twice before, federal authorities announced.

Repeat offender arrested

Lazaro Alberto Betancourt-Osorio, 44, was arrested June 1, 2026, by agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station. Border Patrol officials said agents patrolling a remote area near El Indio encountered Betancourt-Osorio hiding in the brush with six other individuals.

The backstory:

Background checks revealed that Betancourt-Osorio was convicted in Florida in 2012 of using a computer to seduce, solicit, and lure a child, as well as traveling to meet a minor. He served a 42-month prison sentence before being deported from the U.S. in 2016. According to agency records, he returned to the country illegally and was deported a second time in 2025.

Betancourt-Osorio now faces a federal charge of reentry of a removed alien. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison.

What they're saying:

"This arrest by Carrizo Springs Station agents highlights the importance of constant vigilance along the immediate border," Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony "Scott" Good said in a statement. "With prior convictions for sexual crimes against children, this illegal alien posed a serious threat to our communities."

The Del Rio Sector is one of several Border Patrol sectors along the Texas-Mexico border operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.